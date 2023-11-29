Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How AI could reveal secrets of thousands of handwritten documents – from medieval manuscripts to hieroglyphics

By Mark Faulkner, Assistant Professor in Medieval Literature and Director, Trinity Centre for the Book, Trinity College Dublin
Have you ever struggled to read what that scrawl between “carrots” and “potatoes” is on your shopping list? Soon, artificial intelligence (AI) may be able to help.

Over the last ten years, researchers have gradually been working out how to teach computers to read handwritten documents. As in most machine learning, a computer is fed training data: in this case, images of handwriting and details of what it says. It then learns how the marks on each page correspond to letters. It learns…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
