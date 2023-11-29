Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The death and rebirth of the distinctive sounds of Zambia

By Zita Zage
Zambia’s contemporary music has not only evolved to become diverse in genre but in gender too; many female artists are pushing back against the historically patriarchal music space.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Denmark's biggest spy scandal raises questions on how to try intelligence officials
~ Ghana wants to restrict imports on 22 products – an economist explains how, why and what else must be done
~ Nigeria: After six months in office, President Tinubu has failed to uphold human rights
~ Joint Statement: Civil Society Organizations renew calls to end impunity for crimes against journalists in the Maldives
~ Australia's inflation rate now starts with a 4, allowing the RBA to hold fire on rates
~ Africa: Leaders’ unified voice at COP28 must prioritize human rights and climate justice
~ Hallelujah, it's school concert season. A music researcher explains why these performances are so important
~ New research shows how Indigenous-owned businesses are creating better outcomes for their employees
~ We analysed citizen science to find Australia’s top 10 most elusive birds
~ It can be hard to challenge workplace discrimination but the government's new bill should make it easier
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter