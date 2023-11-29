Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Joint Statement: Civil Society Organizations renew calls to end impunity for crimes against journalists in the Maldives

By Human Rights Watch
Maldives Journalists Association (MJA), Transparency Maldives, Association for Democracy in the Maldives (ADM), International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), Human Rights Watch and Reporters Without Borders (RSF) urge the Government of Maldives to expedite investigations and for the relevant authorities to pursue, where evidence permits, prosecutions to end impunity for serious crimes against journalists in the Maldives. We are deeply concerned that the criminal court, on 22 November 2023, dropped charges against the accused in the murders of journalist Ahmed Rilwan and blogger Yameen Rasheed.…


© Human Rights Watch -
