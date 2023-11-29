Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Africa: Leaders’ unified voice at COP28 must prioritize human rights and climate justice

By Amnesty International
African leaders attending this year’s Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the UNFCCC must avoid mistakes made during the inaugural Africa Climate Summit, where leaders adopted the Nairobi Declaration on Climate Change and Call to Action (Nairobi Declaration), which in many ways failed to effectively prioritize human rights and climate justice for the continent, Amnesty […] The post Africa: Leaders’ unified voice at COP28 must prioritize human rights and climate justice appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
