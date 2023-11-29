Tolerance.ca
We analysed citizen science to find Australia’s top 10 most elusive birds

By Louis Backstrom, PhD Student, University of St Andrews
James Watson, Professor, The University of Queensland
Researchers used ‘citizen science’ birdwatching data to rank Australian species. Among the most elusive birds were ‘hide and seek’ champions and a few possibly headed for extinction.The Conversation


