Do you really need antibiotics? Curbing our use helps fight drug-resistant bacteria
By Minyon Avent, Antimicrobial Stewardship Pharmacist, The University of Queensland
Fiona Doukas, PhD candidate, University of Sydney
Kristin Xenos, Research Assistant, College of Health, Medicine and Wellbeing, School of Biomedical Science and Pharmacy, University of Newcastle
Australia is one of the highest users of antibiotics in the developed world. So when do we actually need antibiotics to treat an infection? And when should we avoid them?
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 28, 2023