Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pakistan: Widespread Abuses Force Afghans to Leave

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Afghans leaving Pakistan because of the Pakistani government’s mass deportation campaign, Torcham, Pakistan, November 10, 2023.   © 2023 Nabila Lalee/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (New York) – Pakistani authorities have committed widespread abuses against Afghans living in Pakistan to compel their return to Afghanistan, Human Rights Watch said today. Police and other officials have carried out mass detentions, seized property and livestock, and destroyed identity documents to expel thousands of Afghan refugees and asylum seekers. Since mid-September 2023, Pakistani…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Hallelujah, it's school concert season. A music researcher explains why these performances are so important
~ New research shows how Indigenous-owned businesses are creating better outcomes for their employees
~ We analysed citizen science to find Australia’s top 10 most elusive birds
~ It can be hard to challenge workplace discrimination but the government's new bill should make it easier
~ Do you really need antibiotics? Curbing our use helps fight drug-resistant bacteria
~ Extra senators for ACT and NT will benefit left but increase malapportionment
~ Israel's ground offensive in Gaza City is ignoring the past lessons of urban warfare
~ Spectacle, speed and savagery: Disney’s The Artful Dodger comes down under for a pop period spin
~ Māori atheism on the rise: the legacy of colonisation is driving a decline in traditional Christian beliefs
~ Policing is not the answer to shoplifting, feeding people is
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter