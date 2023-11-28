Tolerance.ca
What are young Australians most worried about? Finding affordable housing, they told us

By Lucas Walsh, Professor and Director of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
Blake Cutler, Researcher and PhD Candidate in Education, Monash University
Thuc Bao Huynh, Research Assistant, Monash University
Zihong Deng, Research Fellow, Monash University
We thought after the worst of a global pandemic, young people’s outlook for the future might have improved. Our survey shows they’ve actually gotten worse.The Conversation


