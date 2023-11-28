Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Landmark UN Report Calls for Sex Work Decriminalization

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sex workers and allies at a rally demanding sex work be recognized as work under government labor rules, on the eve of International Labor Day, in Kolkata, India, April 30, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Bikas Das The struggle for sex worker rights has been a marathon, not a sprint, but the chorus of voices calling for an end to stigma, abuse, and criminalization is growing. The United Nations Working Group on discrimination against women and girls released a landmark report in October calling for the full decriminalization of voluntary adult sex work globally. The report examines…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Israel's ground offensive in Gaza City is ignoring the past lessons of urban warfare
~ Spectacle, speed and savagery: Disney’s The Artful Dodger comes down under for a pop period spin
~ Māori atheism on the rise: the legacy of colonisation is driving a decline in traditional Christian beliefs
~ Policing is not the answer to shoplifting, feeding people is
~ What are young Australians most worried about? Finding affordable housing, they told us
~ Meal kits are booming – but how do they stack up nutritionally?
~ The government has announced plans to regulate smart TV home screens: what the new rules mean for you
~ Science communicators need to stop telling everybody the universe is a meaningless void
~ 'I can see the characters': how reading aloud to patients can break through 'cancer fog'
~ What should I give my child's teacher at the end of the year?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter