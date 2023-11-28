Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Science communicators need to stop telling everybody the universe is a meaningless void

By Chris Ellis, Medical Doctor. Interdisciplinary Lecturer. PhD Student, History and Philosophy of Science., University of Sydney
Science is essential for human flourishing. So why does so much science communication paint a bleak, nihilist picture of the world?The Conversation


© The Conversation -
