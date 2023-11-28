Striving for transparency: Why Canada’s pesticide regulations need an overhaul
By Valérie S. Langlois, Professor/Professeure titulaire, Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS)
Christy Morrissey, Professor in Biology and Ecotoxicology, Toxicology Centre, University of Saskatchewan
Eric Liberda, Professor, School of Occupational and Public Health, Toronto Metropolitan University
Sean Prager, Associate Professor and Entomologist, University of Saskatchewan
Canada is long-overdue for scientifically-driven, robust and transparent pesticide regulation. A newly created Science Advisory Committee aims to address this.
- Tuesday, November 28, 2023