Cyberbullying girls with pornographic deepfakes is a form of misogyny
By Amanda Margaret Narvali, PhD Student, Philosophy, University of Guelph
Joshua August (Gus) Skorburg, Assistant Professor of Philosophy, University of Guelph
Maya J. Goldenberg, Professor of Philosophy, University of Guelph
Understanding how deepfakes can be used as a tool for misogyny is an important first step in considering the harms they will likely cause, including through school cyberbullying.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 28, 2023