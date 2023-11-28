Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

As seas get warmer, tropical species are moving further from the equator

By Karolina Zarzyczny, PhD Candidate, Marine Tropicalisation, University of Southampton
Climate change is causing tropical species in the ocean to move from the equator towards the poles, while temperate species recede. This mass movement of marine life, termed tropicalisation, is leading to a cascade of consequences for ecosystems and biodiversity, and has the potential to impact the global economy.

My colleagues and I recently identified and reviewed 215 tropicalisation-related scientific papers published between 2003 and 2023. Our work, now published in the journal Trends…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Gangs move into rural areas as Türk says new force ‘must be deployed’
~ Wind turbine blades: inside the battle to overcome their waste problem
~ Gaza war: Israeli government has Haaretz newspaper in its sights as it tightens screws on media freedom
~ Why you should talk about fertility, even if you don't want children – and what you should discuss
~ Deliveroo judgment shows how gig economy platforms and courts are eroding workers' rights
~ Should I have children? Here's what the philosophers say
~ Nazi doctors weren't just ‘a few bad apples’, shows report – and simplistic stories won't help guard against future medical abuses
~ How a small Caribbean island is trying to become hurricane-proof
~ Lloyds of London archives show how important the City was to the transatlantic slave trade
~ Lifestyle changes can reduce dementia risk by maintaining brain plasticity — but the time to act is now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter