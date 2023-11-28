Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Wind turbine blades: inside the battle to overcome their waste problem

By Peter Deeney, Principal Investigator and Senior Post Doctoral Researcher in Energy Finance, Environmental Research Institute, University College Cork
Kieran Ruane, Lecturer in Civil and Structural Engineering, Munster Technological University
Paul Leahy, Lecturer in Wind Energy, University College Cork
Wind-farm owners in Europe are holding off on scrapping their old turbines to maximise the power they can generate from them. That’s the latest news from a meeting we recently attended on the industry’s future. Wind turbines are designed to last 25 years, but the calculus for owners appears to have shifted because of the surge in electricity prices due to the Ukraine war.

According…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
