Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Nazi doctors weren't just ‘a few bad apples’, shows report – and simplistic stories won't help guard against future medical abuses

By Aristotle Kallis, Professor of Modern and Contemporary History, Keele University
Extraordinary evil involves a total moral collapse across society caused by failure of individual humanity and ethical judgment. This was the conclusion of the philosopher Hannah Arendt after witnessing the trial of Adolf Eichmann – the chief architect of the Holocaust – in Jerusalem.

Medicine, which is supposed to alleviate human suffering, became a willing accomplice in…The Conversation


