Lifestyle changes can reduce dementia risk by maintaining brain plasticity — but the time to act is now
By Saskia Sivananthan, Affiliate Professor, Department of Family Medicine, McGill University
Laura Middleton, Assistant Professor, Department of Kinesiology, University of Waterloo
Lifestyle-related dementia risks are complex, with factors like sleep, exercise, diet and social contact interacting with things like cognitive reserve, neuroplasticity and inflammation in the body.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 28, 2023