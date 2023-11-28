Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: Earth's frozen zones are in trouble – we're already seeing the consequences

By Timothy Naish, Professor in Earth Sciences, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
The world is on track to exceed 2°C warming within the next five years, with dire consequences for polar ice, mountain glaciers and permafrost – and human society.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Haiti: Gangs move into rural areas as Türk says new force ‘must be deployed’
~ As seas get warmer, tropical species are moving further from the equator
~ Wind turbine blades: inside the battle to overcome their waste problem
~ Gaza war: Israeli government has Haaretz newspaper in its sights as it tightens screws on media freedom
~ Why you should talk about fertility, even if you don't want children – and what you should discuss
~ Deliveroo judgment shows how gig economy platforms and courts are eroding workers' rights
~ Should I have children? Here's what the philosophers say
~ Nazi doctors weren't just ‘a few bad apples’, shows report – and simplistic stories won't help guard against future medical abuses
~ How a small Caribbean island is trying to become hurricane-proof
~ Lloyds of London archives show how important the City was to the transatlantic slave trade
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter