Human Rights Observatory

Germany: Verdict in Gambia Atrocity Case

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Victims and representatives from non-governmental organizations stand in front of the Celle Higher Regional Court in Celle, Germany. © 2022 Whitney-Martina Nosakhare/Human Rights Watch (Berlin) – A German court in the city of Celle is expected to deliver a verdict on November 30, 2023, in the first trial in Germany for crimes committed in The Gambia, Gambian and international civil society groups said today in releasing a question and answer document about the trial. The groups are: the African Network against Extrajudicial Killings and Enforced Disappearances (ANEKED),…


© Human Rights Watch -
