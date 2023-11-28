Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Draft Security Law Targets Civil Society and Journalists in Hungary

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, center, delivers his address on the opening day of the parliament's autumn session in Budapest, Hungary, September 25, 2023. © 2023 Zoltan Mathe/MTI via AP In a fresh attempt to silence critical voices, Hungary’s government has submitted a “defence of sovereignty” bill to parliament that will give a government controlled body broad powers to target civil society and independent media. The bill purportedly aims to prevent the influence of foreign interests that threaten Hungary’s sovereignty or national security. But the bill’s…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
More
