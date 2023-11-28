Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Umaru Shehu: Nigerian public health giant who played a major role in polio eradication

By Idris Mohammed, Professor Emeritus, Gombe State University
Professor Emeritus Umaru Shehu, who died on 2 October 2023, was born in Yerwa (Maiduguri), Nigeria, in 1930. Widely regarded as one of the country’s early leaders in public health policy and practice, he was the first public health physician in the northern region and remained active all his life.

He will be remembered for his great work in eradicating poliomyelitis from Nigeria. He started the National Programme on Immunisation in 1995 and was the agency’s first chairman. His efforts, with others, culminated in Nigeria achieving polio-free…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
