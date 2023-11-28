Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Faith communities are rallying to check climate change – their size and influence counts

By Rachel Mash, Research Associate of the University of Pretoria, Faculty of Theology and Religion, Department Practical Theology and Mission Studies, University of Pretoria
According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), more than 80% of the global population are motivated by a faith or spirituality. Faced with the triple planetary crises of pollution, biodiversity loss and climate change, what role can faith communities play in saving the planet?

In a recent publication,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
