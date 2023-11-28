Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zambia's foreign debt tragedy – what needs to happen to resolve the crisis

By Danny Bradlow, Professor/Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancement of Scholarship, University of Pretoria
Three years after defaulting on its foreign debt, Zambia is still trying to reach agreement with all its creditors on how to manage this situation. This has left the southern African country in a state of development finance limbo. It is handicapped in raising the funds needed to generate jobs, build infrastructure, provide health, education and social services and deal with climate change. Its president, Hakainde…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Verdict in Gambia Atrocity Case
~ Draft Security Law Targets Civil Society and Journalists in Hungary
~ World News in Brief: Burkina Faso attack, ending AIDS, Syrian child casualties, new UN migration ambassador
~ How newborns and their mothers are vulnerable to climate change
~ Umaru Shehu: Nigerian public health giant who played a major role in polio eradication
~ Faith communities are rallying to check climate change – their size and influence counts
~ Sharpeville: new research on 1960 South African massacre shows the number of dead and injured was massively undercounted
~ Unwrapping Uranus and its icy secrets: What NASA would learn from a mission to a wild world
~ A researcher's prescription for better health care: A dose of humility for doctors, nurses and clinicians
~ Philly parents worry about kids' digital media use but see some benefits, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter