Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A researcher's prescription for better health care: A dose of humility for doctors, nurses and clinicians

By Barret Michalec, Research Associate Professor of Nursing and Health Innovation, Arizona State University
Better health care for patients begins with humility – a term not often associated with medicine.

I witnessed displays of humility firsthand eight years ago, the night my son was born, in the way the doctor and doula worked together to deliver our baby.

Neither tried to assert dominance over the other. Instead, they openly communicated with each other, respected each other’s roles, trusted each other and worked as a team. And what was most meaningful to us – they included my wife on that team by actively listening to her and putting her needs at the forefront.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Verdict in Gambia Atrocity Case
~ Draft Security Law Targets Civil Society and Journalists in Hungary
~ World News in Brief: Burkina Faso attack, ending AIDS, Syrian child casualties, new UN migration ambassador
~ How newborns and their mothers are vulnerable to climate change
~ Umaru Shehu: Nigerian public health giant who played a major role in polio eradication
~ Faith communities are rallying to check climate change – their size and influence counts
~ Sharpeville: new research on 1960 South African massacre shows the number of dead and injured was massively undercounted
~ Zambia's foreign debt tragedy – what needs to happen to resolve the crisis
~ Unwrapping Uranus and its icy secrets: What NASA would learn from a mission to a wild world
~ Philly parents worry about kids' digital media use but see some benefits, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter