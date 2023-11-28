After a pandemic pause, Detroit restarts water shut-offs – part of a nationwide trend as costs rise
By Elizabeth Mack, Professor of Geography, Michigan State University
Edward Helderop, Associate Director of the Center for Geospatial Sciences, University of California, Riverside
Tony Grubesic, Professor of Public Policy, University of California, Riverside
Detroit residents with past-due bills are facing water shut-offs again after a reprieve during COVID-19. At the same time, providers are also raising rates.
- Tuesday, November 28, 2023