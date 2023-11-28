Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Merriam-Webster's word of the year – authentic – reflects growing concerns over AI's ability to deceive and dehumanize

By Roger J. Kreuz, Associate Dean and Professor of Psychology, University of Memphis
When Merriam-Webster announced that its word of the year for 2023 was “authentic,” it did so with over a month to go in the calendar year.

Even then, the dictionary publisher was late to the game.

In a lexicographic form of Christmas creep, Collins English Dictionary announced its…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Germany: Verdict in Gambia Atrocity Case
~ Draft Security Law Targets Civil Society and Journalists in Hungary
~ World News in Brief: Burkina Faso attack, ending AIDS, Syrian child casualties, new UN migration ambassador
~ How newborns and their mothers are vulnerable to climate change
~ Umaru Shehu: Nigerian public health giant who played a major role in polio eradication
~ Faith communities are rallying to check climate change – their size and influence counts
~ Sharpeville: new research on 1960 South African massacre shows the number of dead and injured was massively undercounted
~ Zambia's foreign debt tragedy – what needs to happen to resolve the crisis
~ Unwrapping Uranus and its icy secrets: What NASA would learn from a mission to a wild world
~ A researcher's prescription for better health care: A dose of humility for doctors, nurses and clinicians
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter