Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Writing instructors are less afraid of students cheating with ChatGPT than you might think

By Daniel Ernst, Assistant Professor of English, Texas Woman's University
Troy Hicks, Professor of English and Education, Central Michigan University
A survey about college writing instructors’ fears and anxieties about AI demonstrates that student cheating isn’t their only concern. And in fact, many have embraced it as a teaching tool.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
