Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Museum classifies Roman emperor as trans – but modern labels oversimplify ancient gender identities

By Andrew Kenrick, Visiting Research Fellow, School of Literature, Drama and Creative Writing, University of East Anglia
We must be careful not to misgender or misidentify people of the past – especially if our only evidence for how they might have identified comes from hostile writers.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Umaru Shehu: Nigerian public health giant who played a major role in polio eradication
~ Faith communities are rallying to check climate change – their size and influence counts
~ Sharpeville: new research on 1960 South African massacre shows the number of dead and injured was massively undercounted
~ Zambia's foreign debt tragedy – what needs to happen to resolve the crisis
~ Unwrapping Uranus and its icy secrets: What NASA would learn from a mission to a wild world
~ A researcher's prescription for better health care: A dose of humility for doctors, nurses and clinicians
~ Philly parents worry about kids' digital media use but see some benefits, too
~ After a pandemic pause, Detroit restarts water shut-offs – part of a nationwide trend as costs rise
~ Merriam-Webster's word of the year – authentic – reflects growing concerns over AI's ability to deceive and dehumanize
~ Writing instructors are less afraid of students cheating with ChatGPT than you might think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter