Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID inquiry heard Boris Johnson 'struggled' with graphs – if you do too, here are some tips

By James Cheshire, Professor of Geographic Information and Cartography, UCL
Rob Davidson, Postgraduate Researcher in Human Geography, UCL
In March 2020, the UK government’s chief scientific adviser, Patrick Vallance, presented to the nation a graph showing “the shape of an epidemic”. The red line depicting the number of predicted COVID cases rose to a steep peak before falling again. Vallance explained that delaying and reducing the height of that peak was essential to ease the strain on Britain’s healthcare system. Boris Johnson, then prime minister, put it much more succinctly: “Squash that sombrero.”

In the two years that followed, both men must have…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Umaru Shehu: Nigerian public health giant who played a major role in polio eradication
~ Faith communities are rallying to check climate change – their size and influence counts
~ Sharpeville: new research on 1960 South African massacre shows the number of dead and injured was massively undercounted
~ Zambia's foreign debt tragedy – what needs to happen to resolve the crisis
~ Unwrapping Uranus and its icy secrets: What NASA would learn from a mission to a wild world
~ A researcher's prescription for better health care: A dose of humility for doctors, nurses and clinicians
~ Philly parents worry about kids' digital media use but see some benefits, too
~ After a pandemic pause, Detroit restarts water shut-offs – part of a nationwide trend as costs rise
~ Merriam-Webster's word of the year – authentic – reflects growing concerns over AI's ability to deceive and dehumanize
~ Writing instructors are less afraid of students cheating with ChatGPT than you might think
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter