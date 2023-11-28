Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How big UK housebuilders have remained profitable without meeting housing supply targets

By Chris Foye, Lecturer in Housing Economics, University of Reading
Edward Shepherd, Senior Lecturer in Planning and Development, Cardiff University
We must “bulldoze through” the planning system to “get Britain building again”. So said Sir Keir Starmer at the Labour party’s last annual conference. He argued it’s time to “fight the blockers” and build the 1.5 million homes that he thinks Britain needs.

But it is simplistic to lay all the blame on our “restrictive” planning system. Our researchThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
