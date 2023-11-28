High Court reasons on immigration ruling pave way for further legislation
By Daniel Ghezelbash, Associate Professor and Deputy Director, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Law & Justice, UNSW Sydney
Anna Talbot, PhD Candidate, Kaldor Centre for International Refugee Law, UNSW Sydney, UNSW Sydney
The High Court judges unanimously held that a person must be released from immigration detention where there is no real prospect of them being deported in the foreseeable future.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, November 28, 2023