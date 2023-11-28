Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why the world's first flight powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel is a green mirage

By Gareth Dale, Reader in Political Economy, Brunel University London
Josh Moos, Lecturer in Economics and Politics, Leeds Beckett University
A flight powered by sustainable aviation fuel is making a trip across the Atlantic. But is it really a greener way to fly?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
