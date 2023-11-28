Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

European governments donors’ discriminatory funding restrictions to Palestinian civil society risk deepening human rights crisis

By Amnesty International
Announcements by a number of European countries and the European Commission to restrict funding to Palestinian human rights organizations would further damage the European Union’s credibility as a self-proclaimed champion of human rights. Amnesty International and 95 other organizations have published a letter to the EU and member states expressing concern about the impact of […] The post European governments donors’ discriminatory funding restrictions to Palestinian civil society risk deepening human rights crisis appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Government readying to rush through more legislation on ex-detainees
~ High Court reasons on immigration ruling pave way for further legislation
~ Why the world's first flight powered entirely by sustainable aviation fuel is a green mirage
~ Lebanon: Proposed media law poses grave threat to freedom of expression
~ Governments have been able to overrule the Reserve Bank for 80 years. Why stop now?
~ A lucky Gazan routine?
~ Global: Leaders at COP28 must protect human rights by agreeing to phase out fossil fuels and press the UAE for reforms
~ Almost half the men surveyed think they could land a passenger plane. Experts disagree
~ 3 reasons why removing grazing animals from Australia's arid lands for carbon credits is a bad idea
~ Maldives’ new president formally requests India withdraw troops from its borders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter