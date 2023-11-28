Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Almost half the men surveyed think they could land a passenger plane. Experts disagree

By Guido Carim Junior, Senior Lecturer in Aviation, Griffith University
Chris Campbell, Adjunct Associate Professor, Griffith University
Elvira Marques, Aviation PhD candidate, Griffith University
Nnenna Ike, Research Assistant, Griffith Aviation, Griffith University
Tim Ryley, Professor and Head of Griffith Aviation, Griffith University
Picture this: you’re nestled comfortably in your seat cruising towards your holiday destination when a flight attendant’s voice breaks through the silence:

Ladies and gentlemen, both pilots are incapacitated. Are there any passengers who could land this plane with assistance from air traffic control?

If you think you could manage it, you’re not alone. Survey results published in January indicate about one-third of adult Americans think…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
