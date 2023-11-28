Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 reasons why removing grazing animals from Australia's arid lands for carbon credits is a bad idea

By David John Eldridge, Professor of Dryland Ecology, UNSW Sydney
Andrew Macintosh, Professor and Director of Research, ANU Law School, Australian National University
David Alan George, Adjunct Assoc. Professor - Australian Rivers Institute - Earth scientist, Griffith University
Don Butler, Professor, Australian National University
If you run a large polluting facility and can’t work out how to actually cut emissions, you might buy carbon credits to offset your emissions from the Australian Carbon Credit Unit Scheme. These credits are meant to represent carbon taken back out of the atmosphere and stored in growing trees or in the soil.

The problem is, these credit schemes can be rubbery in the extreme. One area we must scrutinise forensically are human-induced regeneration projects.…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Governments have been able to overrule the Reserve Bank for 80 years. Why stop now?
~ A lucky Gazan routine?
~ Global: Leaders at COP28 must protect human rights by agreeing to phase out fossil fuels and press the UAE for reforms
~ Almost half the men surveyed think they could land a passenger plane. Experts disagree
~ Maldives’ new president formally requests India withdraw troops from its borders
~ How does Australia's health system stack up internationally? Not bad, if you're willing to wait for it
~ Marshmallow Laser Feast at ACMI is a sumptuous visual feast – but something is missing
~ 'Father of Reconciliation' Pat Dodson to quit parliament
~ At a time when journalism needs to be at its strongest, an open letter on the Israel/Hamas war has left the profession diminished
~ Meet Andrew Hauser, the outsider from the UK who'll be deputy governor of the RBA
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter