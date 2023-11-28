3 reasons why removing grazing animals from Australia's arid lands for carbon credits is a bad idea
By David John Eldridge, Professor of Dryland Ecology, UNSW Sydney
Andrew Macintosh, Professor and Director of Research, ANU Law School, Australian National University
David Alan George, Adjunct Assoc. Professor - Australian Rivers Institute - Earth scientist, Griffith University
Don Butler, Professor, Australian National University
If you run a large polluting facility and can’t work out how to actually cut emissions, you might buy carbon credits to offset your emissions from the Australian Carbon Credit Unit Scheme. These credits are meant to represent carbon taken back out of the atmosphere and stored in growing trees or in the soil.
The problem is, these credit schemes can be rubbery in the extreme. One area we must scrutinise forensically are human-induced regeneration projects.…
- Monday, November 27, 2023