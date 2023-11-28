Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Maldives’ new president formally requests India withdraw troops from its borders

By Rezwan
On the first day of his office, pro-China President Mohamed Muizzu formally requested the Indian Government to withdraw its troops stationed in the Maldives, making headlines in both countries.


Global Voices
