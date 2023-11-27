Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At a time when journalism needs to be at its strongest, an open letter on the Israel/Hamas war has left the profession diminished

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Hundreds of Australian journalists signed an open letter to news organisations calling for better coverage of the war. It calls their impartiality into question.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
