Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chekhov called The Seagull 'a comedy'. The Sydney Theatre Company seems to forget it was a tragedy, too

By Alexander Howard, Senior Lecturer, Discipline of English, University of Sydney
The serious and subtle aspects of The Seagull – many of which continue to resonate today – are lost in this new production.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Meet Andrew Hauser, the outsider from the UK who'll be deputy governor of the RBA
~ Driving a greener future: how your electric car could help power your neighbourhood
~ Let's turn down the dial on conflict and focus on solutions
~ Everybody has a spider story, but these amazing creatures are often misunderstood
~ What are bush kinders? And what makes a good one?
~ How your money is helping subsidise sexism in academia – and what you can do about it
~ Voluntary assisted dying is now available in all Australian states. How do the NSW laws compare?
~ Polls say Trump has a strong chance of winning again in 2024. So how might his second term reshape the US government?
~ Repeated concussions can alter heart activity and impact the 'heart-brain' axis
~ Next on the United Auto Workers' to-do list: Adding more members who currently work at nonunion factories to its ranks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter