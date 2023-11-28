Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Global: Leaders at COP28 must protect human rights by agreeing to phase out fossil fuels and press the UAE for reforms

By Amnesty International
Leaders at the COP28 climate summit in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) must place human rights at its heart by agreeing to rapidly phase out fossil fuels, ensure civil society’s full and free participation in the meeting, and press the Emirati government to release dissidents from jail, said Amnesty International, ahead of its Secretary General […] The post Global: Leaders at COP28 must protect human rights by agreeing to phase out fossil fuels and press the UAE for reforms appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A lucky Gazan routine?
~ Maldives’ new president formally requests India withdraw troops from its borders
~ How does Australia's health system stack up internationally? Not bad, if you're willing to wait for it
~ Marshmallow Laser Feast at ACMI is a sumptuous visual feast – but something is missing
~ 'Father of Reconciliation' Pat Dodson to quit parliament
~ At a time when journalism needs to be at its strongest, an open letter on the Israel/Hamas war has left the profession diminished
~ Meet Andrew Hauser, the outsider from the UK who'll be deputy governor of the RBA
~ Driving a greener future: how your electric car could help power your neighbourhood
~ Let's turn down the dial on conflict and focus on solutions
~ Chekhov called The Seagull 'a comedy'. The Sydney Theatre Company seems to forget it was a tragedy, too
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter