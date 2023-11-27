Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How your money is helping subsidise sexism in academia – and what you can do about it

By Nicole Boivin, Professor, Max Planck Institute of Geoanthropology
Janet G. Hering, Director emerita, Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology
Susanne Täuber, Affiliated researcher, University of Amsterdam
Ursula Keller, Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Zurich
It’s frightening to imagine where the world would be right now without mRNA vaccines. The COVID-busting technology revolutionised vaccine development at an internationally critical moment – with massive implications for people’s health, wellbeing and the global economy.

Yet imagine we must – because some of the research most crucial to the development of mRNA vaccines almost didn’t happen.

Biochemist Katalin…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
