Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Voluntary assisted dying is now available in all Australian states. How do the NSW laws compare?

By Casey Michelle Haining, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Katrine Del Villar, Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Here’s who is eligible to request voluntary assisted dying in NSW and how its laws compare with those in other Australian jurisdictions.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Everybody has a spider story, but these amazing creatures are often misunderstood
~ What are bush kinders? And what makes a good one?
~ How your money is helping subsidise sexism in academia – and what you can do about it
~ Polls say Trump has a strong chance of winning again in 2024. So how might his second term reshape the US government?
~ Repeated concussions can alter heart activity and impact the 'heart-brain' axis
~ Next on the United Auto Workers' to-do list: Adding more members who currently work at nonunion factories to its ranks
~ 3 ways to encourage kids to be more charitable and kind this holiday season
~ Québec's hardwood trees could move north. Here's how that could affect the boreal forest landscape
~ ‘No one would ever speak up again’: servicewomen feel military culture stops them from reporting sexual assault
~ Stem cell therapy shows promise for treating multiple sclerosis – new study
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter