Voluntary assisted dying is now available in all Australian states. How do the NSW laws compare?
By Casey Michelle Haining, Research Fellow, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Ben White, Professor of End-of-Life Law and Regulation, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology
Katrine Del Villar, Lecturer, Queensland University of Technology
Lindy Willmott, Professor of Law, Australian Centre for Health Law Research, Queensland University of Technology, Queensland University of Technology
Here’s who is eligible to request voluntary assisted dying in NSW and how its laws compare with those in other Australian jurisdictions.
- Monday, November 27, 2023