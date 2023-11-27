Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Polls say Trump has a strong chance of winning again in 2024. So how might his second term reshape the US government?

By David Smith, Associate Professor in American Politics and Foreign Policy, US Studies Centre, University of Sydney
Ohio Senator J.D. Vance, a zealous convert to Donald Trump’s cause, once offered an expansive vision of how Trump should rule in a second term: “fire every single midlevel bureaucrat, every civil servant in the administrative state, replace them with our people.”

Polls…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
