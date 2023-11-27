Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Repeated concussions can alter heart activity and impact the 'heart-brain' axis

By Jyotpal Singh, Postdoctoral fellow, Kinesiology & Health Studies, University of Regina
J. Patrick Neary, Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology & Health Studies, University of Regina
Payam Dehghani, Associate Professor, Cardiology, University of Saskatchewan
Concussion doesn’t just affect the brain, but the whole body. The interaction of the ‘heart-brain axis’ means that as the brain works to heal its injury, it puts extra stress on the heart.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
