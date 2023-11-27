Repeated concussions can alter heart activity and impact the 'heart-brain' axis
By Jyotpal Singh, Postdoctoral fellow, Kinesiology & Health Studies, University of Regina
J. Patrick Neary, Professor, Faculty of Kinesiology & Health Studies, University of Regina
Payam Dehghani, Associate Professor, Cardiology, University of Saskatchewan
Concussion doesn’t just affect the brain, but the whole body. The interaction of the ‘heart-brain axis’ means that as the brain works to heal its injury, it puts extra stress on the heart.
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 27, 2023