Québec's hardwood trees could move north. Here's how that could affect the boreal forest landscape
By Maxence Soubeyrand, Doctorant en écologie forestière, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Fabio Gennaretti, Professeur en sciences forestière, Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT)
Research shows that the distribution of temperate hardwoods (sugar maple, red maple and yellow birch) could be shifting northward, which would have serious consequences for the boreal forest.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 27, 2023