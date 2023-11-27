‘No one would ever speak up again’: servicewomen feel military culture stops them from reporting sexual assault
By Harriet Gray, Senior Lecturer, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of York
Nicola Lester, PhD Candidate, School of Law and Politics, Cardiff University
An inquiry into the death of a 19-year-old soldier in the British army found that relentless sexual harassment by her line manager was “almost certain” to have been a causal factor in her death.
Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck took her own life after receiving more than 4,500 messages and voicemails from her boss over two months. Beck felt…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, November 27, 2023