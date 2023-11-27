Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

‘No one would ever speak up again’: servicewomen feel military culture stops them from reporting sexual assault

By Harriet Gray, Senior Lecturer, Department of Politics and International Relations, University of York
Nicola Lester, PhD Candidate, School of Law and Politics, Cardiff University
An inquiry into the death of a 19-year-old soldier in the British army found that relentless sexual harassment by her line manager was “almost certain” to have been a causal factor in her death.

Royal Artillery Gunner Jaysley-Louise Beck took her own life after receiving more than 4,500 messages and voicemails from her boss over two months. Beck felt…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
