Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP28: inside the United Arab Emirates, the oil giant hosting 2023 climate change summit

By Emilie Rutledge, Senior Lecturer in Economics, The Open University
Aiora Zabala, Lecturer in Economics and the Environment, The Open University
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), the world’s seventh largest oil producer, will host the 28th UN climate change summit (COP28) in Dubai from November 30 to December 12. Presiding over the conference will be the chief executive of the UAE state-owned oil company Adnoc, Sultan al-Jaber.

Given fossil fuels account for nearly…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Everybody has a spider story, but these amazing creatures are often misunderstood
~ What are bush kinders? And what makes a good one?
~ How your money is helping subsidise sexism in academia – and what you can do about it
~ Voluntary assisted dying is now available in all Australian states. How do the NSW laws compare?
~ Polls say Trump has a strong chance of winning again in 2024. So how might his second term reshape the US government?
~ Repeated concussions can alter heart activity and impact the 'heart-brain' axis
~ Next on the United Auto Workers' to-do list: Adding more members who currently work at nonunion factories to its ranks
~ 3 ways to encourage kids to be more charitable and kind this holiday season
~ Québec's hardwood trees could move north. Here's how that could affect the boreal forest landscape
~ ‘No one would ever speak up again’: servicewomen feel military culture stops them from reporting sexual assault
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter