Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Royal Mail is struggling to deliver

By Paul Simmonds, Senior Teaching Fellow, Strategy & International Business, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Royal Mail, the UK’s oldest postal service, has received plenty of bad news in recent weeks. It has been fined for failing to achieve its delivery targets, lost an exclusive deal with the Post Office and recorded operating losses…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Everybody has a spider story, but these amazing creatures are often misunderstood
~ What are bush kinders? And what makes a good one?
~ How your money is helping subsidise sexism in academia – and what you can do about it
~ Voluntary assisted dying is now available in all Australian states. How do the NSW laws compare?
~ Polls say Trump has a strong chance of winning again in 2024. So how might his second term reshape the US government?
~ Repeated concussions can alter heart activity and impact the 'heart-brain' axis
~ Next on the United Auto Workers' to-do list: Adding more members who currently work at nonunion factories to its ranks
~ 3 ways to encourage kids to be more charitable and kind this holiday season
~ Québec's hardwood trees could move north. Here's how that could affect the boreal forest landscape
~ ‘No one would ever speak up again’: servicewomen feel military culture stops them from reporting sexual assault
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter