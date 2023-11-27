Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Rwanda’s troops in Mozambique have done well to protect civilians – the factors at play

By Ralph Shield, Conflict researcher, US Naval War College
Rwanda’s involvement in peacekeeping operations for the United Nations (UN) and African Union (AU) has increased since 2004.

The relatively small east African nation is Africa’s most active troop-contributing country and the fourth most active worldwide. It has nearly 6,000 soldiers and police committed to UN peacekeeping missions.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Jail sentence for man who praised North an attack on freedom of expression
~ Having a single parent doesn’t determine your life chances – the data shows poverty is far more important
~ The Legend of Zelda film: past adaptations have gotten Link's character wrong
~ Why are bullies so mean? A youth psychology expert explains what's behind their harmful behavior
~ Earth's magnetic field protects life on Earth from radiation, but it can move, and the magnetic poles can even flip
~ Chlorine is a highly useful chemical that's also extremely dangerous − here's what to know about staying safe around it
~ Supreme Court to consider giving First Amendment protections to social media posts
~ The challenges of being a religious scientist
~ Dozens of US adolescents are dying from drug overdoses every month − an expert on substance use unpacks the grim numbers with 3 charts
~ How climate negotiators turn national self-interest into global collective action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter