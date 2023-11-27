Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

John Hlatywayo: remembering a great Zimbabwean artist who was woefully neglected by history

By Barnabas Ticha Muvhuti, Postdoctoral Fellow with the NRF/DST SARChI Chair Geopolitics and the Arts of Africa and Global Souths research programme at Rhodes University, Rhodes University
John Hlatywayo, who has died at 96, was a great painter, sculptor and mentor. However he is woefully neglected in the art history of Zimbabwe and southern Africa.

Belonging to an early generation of Zimbabwean artists, Hlatywayo was overshadowed by international interest in the nation’s mainstreamed stone sculptors. Yet he was one of Zimbabwe’s most versatile artists. He could work with different media and produce intriguing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ South Korea: Jail sentence for man who praised North an attack on freedom of expression
~ Having a single parent doesn’t determine your life chances – the data shows poverty is far more important
~ The Legend of Zelda film: past adaptations have gotten Link's character wrong
~ Why are bullies so mean? A youth psychology expert explains what's behind their harmful behavior
~ Earth's magnetic field protects life on Earth from radiation, but it can move, and the magnetic poles can even flip
~ Chlorine is a highly useful chemical that's also extremely dangerous − here's what to know about staying safe around it
~ Supreme Court to consider giving First Amendment protections to social media posts
~ The challenges of being a religious scientist
~ Dozens of US adolescents are dying from drug overdoses every month − an expert on substance use unpacks the grim numbers with 3 charts
~ How climate negotiators turn national self-interest into global collective action
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter