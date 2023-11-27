Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Parliamentary inquiry recommends more senators for the ACT and Northern Territory

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters, in its final report tabled on Monday recommended the number of senators from each territory be doubled to four.The Conversation


© The Conversation
