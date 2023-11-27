Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Black Friday is an environmental nightmare – the Victorians had a much more sustainable approach to fashion

By Danielle Mariann Dove, Surrey Future Fellow and Lecturer in English Literature, University of Surrey
Around 46 million people across the UK are expected to have visited their local high street to go shopping over the last weekend in November, encouraged by so-called Black Friday sales. The projected spend in-store and online is forecast to reach close to £9 billion.

How much of a saving there is to be made on Black Friday is…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Diplomatic boldness: Maldives’ new president formally requests India withdraw troops from its borders
~ Parliamentary inquiry recommends more senators for the ACT and Northern Territory
~ Leasehold reform: why UK government's plans could make housing less affordable and less fair
~ ANU research suggests referendum confined to Indigenous recognition might have passed
~ Stones inside fish ears mark time like tree rings – and now they're helping us learn about climate change
~ How to check your mouth for cancer – when getting to see a dentist is hard
~ EU: France, Germany and Italy risk unravelling landmark AI Act negotiations
~ Interview with the political figure Boubacar Touré on the coup which overthrew Niger's president
~ Australia: More than 100 people charged after kayaking protesters block coal port ahead of COP28
~ Global: Briefings to help COP president advance business interests heighten concerns about summit’s outcome
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter